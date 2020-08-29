1/1
Lawrence Williams
Lawrence (Larry) Williams
September 1, 1965 - August 24, 2020Lawrence (Larry) Williams 54 of Bridgeport, CT. Loving Husband of Annie Williams, father, grandfather passed away on August 24, 2020. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Baker-Isaac Funeral Services Chapel, 985 Stratford Ave, Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive visitors to walk through from 10:00 AM until time of Service at the Chapel. Interment to follow at Mt. Grove Cemetery Bridgeport. Mask and social distancing are required. For more information please visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com

Funeral services provided by
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

