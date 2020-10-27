Lawrence Wypy
Lawrence Michael Wypy, age 73 of Derby, loving husband of 40 years to Marianne Kubik Wypy passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Donald and Mary Skapczynski Wypy. Lawrence worked as an audio engineer for CBS Broadcasting for many years and then managed the records quality program for Sony. He was a real estate appraiser and in his later years also worked in the Archives for the Diocese of Bridgeport. He had a wide range of interests, among which included United States history, local Connecticut history, photography, gardening, electrical engineering, and the culinary arts. He also enjoyed many trips to New York City with his daughter Marie to explore the City and attend Yankees games. He also enjoyed family trips to Newport, RI, after Christmas. Every summer from 1993-2001, he helped organize volunteers as the Volunteer Liason for the St. Lawrence Parish carnival in Shelton. Outgoing and gregarious, he enjoyed meeting new people and maintaining lifelong friendships. Love, humor, and compassion motivated him to live each day to its fullest.
He is survived by his loving wife Marianne and by his daughter Marie. He is also survived by his cousins Raymond (Patricia) and Rosanne Badowski, Susan Reynolds, Mary Ann (Ronald) Derosa, Noreen (Edward) Klinga, David (Susan) Gallagher, Bernard Wypy, Chester (Margaret) and Ronald (Eugenie) Skapczynski.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12 noon in St. Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave. in Stratford. In abiding with his wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church in memory of Lawrence. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com