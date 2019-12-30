|
|
Lea M. Digney
Lea M. Digney, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday December 28, 2019 at home at the age of 92. She was born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Claire Digney. Lea was a graduate of Central High School she also attended the Parsons School of Design in New York City. She was retired from the accounting department of Heim Bearings Company. After her retirement she volunteered at the Fairfield Public library at the Fairfield Woods Branch as well as the Kennedy Center. Lea enjoyed to travel. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Willam Digney. She is survived by her cousins Christopher Batten and his wife Betty, Anne Parise and her husband David, Mary Lou Dieringer and Carol Dieringer and several other special cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may attend her Funeral on Thursday at 10:00 am from the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport, and at 10:30 am at the Assumption Church, Stratfield Rd Fairfield for a mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery, in Stratford. Friends may call on Thursday morning at 9:45 am until mass time. To light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 31, 2019