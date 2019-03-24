Jean Pinto Ciambriello

Jean L. Pinto Ciambriello, age 83, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Andrew Ciambriello, Jr. Born in Bridgeport on January 14, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucille Lanese Pinto. Jean's life revolved around her family and taking care of everyone. She was a selfless woman and always put the needs of everyone before her own. Her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored so much. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband of 64 years Andy, other survivors include her loving children, Kristine Bertoldi and her husband Dean of Woodbridge, Andrew "Drew" Ciambriello, III and his wife Cheryl of Stratford and Diane Ciambriello of Bridgeport, her cherished grandchildren, James Bertoldi, Brittany Leo and her husband Anthony, Julia Ciambriello and Michael Ciambriello, her adored great-grandchildren, Anthony Leo, Jr. and Sienna Leo, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Frank Pinto and her sister, Marie Palumbo. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Theresa, Elena, Jasmin and Janice from Vitas Hospice Care as well as the private caregivers, Joyce and Bogi for their excellent care and compassion they have provided. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2019