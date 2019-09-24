|
|
Leigh-Ann Springer
Leigh-Ann Springer, 63, died peacefully in hospice on September 11, 2019 in Branford, CT. Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Leigh-Ann was born on September 5, 1956 in Norfolk, VA to the late Charles and Carolyn Cannone. She grew up in Fairfield, CT and attended what was then Andrew Warde high school. After graduating in 1974, Leigh-Ann attended Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing. She touched many lives as a nurse at Bridgeport Hospital for 30 years and has been recognized by her patients and her colleagues for her skill and kindness. She retired from nursing in 2009.
Leigh-Ann loved quilting and would often hand-stitch quilts for friends and family as gifts. When she could no longer quilt, she took up knitting and crocheting. She was an avid reader, and was a fan of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's stories of Sherlock Holmes. A Civil War buff, Leigh-Ann enjoyed visiting Gettysburg and learning about her hero, Abraham Lincoln.
Leigh-Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Carolyn Cannone; sister, Cynthia Cannone; brother, Charles Cannone, Jr.; and her beloved dog, Scruffy.
Leigh-Ann is survived by husband, David Springer; daughter, Sarah Levin and her husband, Jonathan Levin; and son, Ryan Springer.
The family wishes to thank Leigh-Ann's many doctors and caregivers over the years, as well as the staff and volunteers at Connecticut Hospice for their care and compassion during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to contribute may make a memorial donation in her name to The Connecticut Hospice of Branford, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 25, 2019