Leila Shebly Zakhour, age 86, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her late husband, James Zakhour. Leila was born on May 15, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Younis Shebly and Athena Shebly Mubarak of Beirut, Lebanon. Leila and her husband moved to America in 1970, where they raised their three children. Leila was a very loving person who dedicated her whole life to her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking.
She is survived by her sisters, Jacqueline and Terez of Lebanon. Survivors include two sons, Elie and his wife Tanya of Bridgeport, Alfred and his wife Hala of Trumbull, and daughter, Alice and her husband Joseph Mitri, Jr. of Trumbull. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Christopher Mitri and his wife Melissa, Thomas Mitri and his wife Amy, Michael, and Nicole Mitri, Lenna, Jenna, and Jimmy Zakhour, and four great-grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, Hailey and Emily Mitri. Leila was predeceased by her brother Emile and sister Emily also of Lebanon.
The Rite of Burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, with the Archpriest Father Romanos Malouf officiating followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours will take place on Friday from 5 to 7pm in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport, with Trisagion Services at 6pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church in memory of Leila. For online condolences, memorial tributes and donations, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2019