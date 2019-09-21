|
Leland J. Alldredge Sr.
Leland J. Alldredge Sr., age 70, of Stratford, beloved husband of Judith Boehm Alldredge, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. Leland was born on March 2, 1949 in Milford and was the son of the late Lawrence and Madeline Cavaungh Alldredge. He was employed by Key Hyundai as a mechanic for many years and enjoyed fishing with friends and family, traveling to Florida and spending time with family. In addition to his beloved wife, Judith, Leland is also survived by one son, Leland J. Alldredge Jr. and wife Julie of Naugatuck, one daughter, Cyndi Messina and husband Angelo of West Haven, seven grandchildren, Liam, Rylie, Brody, Quincy, Avrie, Hunter and Angelina, one brother, George Alldredge and wife Dianne of Oakville. In addition to his beloved parents, Leland was also predeceased by one brother, Lawrence Alldredge. Friends may call on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To celebrate his life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019