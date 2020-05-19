Lemie McIntosh
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lemie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lemie G. McIntosh
July 3, 1921 - May 13, 2020Lemie Ginell McIntosh was born July 3, 1921 to the late Lula and Southard Gist of Jonesville, SC. She graduated from Sims High School in Union, SC and attended Tuskegee University in Alabama.
At an early age, Lemie accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized at Thompson Chapel in Jonesville, SC. After moving to Bridgeport, CT in the 1940's, she joined the Mt. Aery Baptist Church. She served in the following ministries: Missionary, Clothing and Sunday School.
Lemie also was a member of the citywide "Church Women United."
Lemie loved working with children and taught elementary school in Union, SC. Every summer during its tenure, she volunteered her services helping the "Total Program" held at Mt. Aery. Lemie also participated in the annual read aloud program held in the elementary schools in Bridgeport.
Lemie was predeceased by her sisters, Carrie Mae Hunter (Bill) and Bennie Mae McIntosh (John); nieces, Rosa E. Saname and Jonnie M. Whitting.
On Wednesday, May 13th God called Lemie home to her eternal rest.
Left to cherish her memory: son, William C. Duncan; devoted nieces, Susie Long (Robert) and Christine Parks (Roger); and a host of relatives and friends.
Graveside services will take place 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery, Boston Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved