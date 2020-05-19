Lemie G. McIntosh

July 3, 1921 - May 13, 2020Lemie Ginell McIntosh was born July 3, 1921 to the late Lula and Southard Gist of Jonesville, SC. She graduated from Sims High School in Union, SC and attended Tuskegee University in Alabama.

At an early age, Lemie accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized at Thompson Chapel in Jonesville, SC. After moving to Bridgeport, CT in the 1940's, she joined the Mt. Aery Baptist Church. She served in the following ministries: Missionary, Clothing and Sunday School.

Lemie also was a member of the citywide "Church Women United."

Lemie loved working with children and taught elementary school in Union, SC. Every summer during its tenure, she volunteered her services helping the "Total Program" held at Mt. Aery. Lemie also participated in the annual read aloud program held in the elementary schools in Bridgeport.

Lemie was predeceased by her sisters, Carrie Mae Hunter (Bill) and Bennie Mae McIntosh (John); nieces, Rosa E. Saname and Jonnie M. Whitting.

On Wednesday, May 13th God called Lemie home to her eternal rest.

Left to cherish her memory: son, William C. Duncan; devoted nieces, Susie Long (Robert) and Christine Parks (Roger); and a host of relatives and friends.

Graveside services will take place 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery, Boston Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.



