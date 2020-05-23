Lena Falco Miller
The world became a little darker with the passing of Lena Falco Miller, age 92, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Bernard "Bernie" A. Miller, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. Lena was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Paul and Cesaria Fucci Falco. She was a sixty-three year resident of Trumbull and a longtime parishioner of St. Theresa Church. She was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1945 and retired as a secretary for the Trumbull Board of Education. Lena became afflicted with a rare spinal cord disorder known as syringomyelia, and became involved with the American Syringomyelia Alliance Project (ASAP) and a member of the Column of Hope, traveling throughout the country, for gatherings and conferences, where her warmth and support was unsurpassed. She enjoyed fine dining, good wine, dessert, travel, reading the Bridgeport Post, watching the UCONN women's basketball team and the company of her loving family and friends. Survivors include three devoted children, Jeffry A. Miller, Steven A. Miller and Susan L. Shelton, a brother Joseph Falco, two sisters Margaret Jacob and Rosalie Gifford and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters. Interment will be private, at the family's convenience in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to ASAP, PO Box 1586, Longview, TX 75606-1586. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



