Lena Carol Occhipinda Somers, "Occhi", born August 22, 1942, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday April 26, 2019, at age 76.

Lena dedicated her life to helping others, spending over 30 years as an operating room nurse at St. Vincent's Medical Center.

With a beautiful soul, she brightened any room she walked into. With her love of cooking, she made sure that anyone who came into her home left with a full belly and a tubberware to go.

She was the sun of her family's universe, holding them all together.

Lena was predeceased by her parents John and Geraldine Occhipinda, her husband Robert Somers Sr. and her grandson JJ.

Lena is survived by her sister Rita, her children John, Franca, Scott, Timothy, Robert and Kimberly and her grandchildren Nina, Vanessa, Amanda, Scotty, Shawn, Cheryl, Sarah, Amy, Angelina and Jacquelyn and several nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, CT on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.