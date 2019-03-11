Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Long Hill Baptist Church
100 Middlebrooks Ave
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Lena Haselmann Stempert
Lena Haselmann Stempert, age 95, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late James Stempert, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on April 13, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Alice Faye Haselmann. She was a very loving and caring person and will be deeply missed. Survivors include a son, Clifton Childers, four grandchildren, James, Clifton Jr., William and Stephen, her best friend Marilyn Silva, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandchild and siblings, Edith, Marion, Albert, Louis and Catherine and her husband Russell Ely. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, March13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly in Long Hill Baptist Church, 100 Middlebrooks Ave, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Park Cemetery, Bridgeport. There will be no visitation hours. Arrangements entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2019
