Lenin A. Ayerve
April 19, 1947 - August 20, 2019Lenin A. Ayerve, age 72, of Seymour, the beloved husband of 49 years to Mariana Delgado Ayerve, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Quito, Ecuador on April 19, 1947, son of the late Jorge and Ana Maria Ruiz Ayerve. Lenin came to the United States in his late teens and worked hard to build a wonderful life for his family. He had an entrepreneur's spirit and successfully ran many small businesses over the years. Most of all, Lenin cherished the time he spent with his family and many friends. He will be sadly missed by all, but will remain forever in our hearts.
His loving family in addition to his beautiful wife Mariana includes his two loving daughters Scarlett Ayerve-Iff and Sharon Ayerve, his devoted son Lenin Ayerve, and his cherished grandchildren Joseph "Joey" Ayerve, Carolyna Alexis Iff, and Mykalia Meunière. Also feeling his loss are his brothers Marco Ayerve and his wife Nieca Ayerve, Diego Maya, Ramiro Pallares and his wife Ana Yvonne Centeno, Jaime Jijon and wife Carmen Jijon, Silvana Sosa and Raquel Maya and his nieces and nephews Jackie Jijon, Stephanie Jijon, Ana Karina Ayerve, Françoise Rivero, Micaela Maya, Diego Alexis Maya, Ana Belén Pallares, Fabian Sosa, Jasón Sosa, Niko Sosa, Charles Sosa, Steven Gomez, Marcó Roberto Ayerve, Eddie Ayerve, Vladimir Ayerve, Christopher Jijon, Mauricio Pallares and Ramiro Fernando Pallares. Lenin is now at rest with his beloved mother Anna Ruiz and his brother Jorge Ayerve.
A Memorial Service in Celebration of Lenin's Life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (RT 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. All other services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial gifts in memory of Lenin may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or through the funeral home.
To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 23, 2019