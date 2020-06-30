Leonard Joseph Garamella

Oct, 31, 1946 - Apr. 11, 2020On a snowy Colorado morning, April 11th, we lost Lenny Garamella to complications of diabetes and a recent stroke, his daughter beside him.

Leonard Joseph Garamella born October 31st, 1946 in Bridgeport, CT to Leonard A. and Isabelle (Tedesco) Garamella, raised with his sister Barbara by these loving parents. A 1964 graduate of Notre Dame High School, in Trumbull, CT. He moved to Vermont to go to Johnson State College. At age 21, he started a family with Mary (Safford) Paulman on a small farm in Fletcher. They had 2 boys, Leonard and David, staying married for about 11 years, but friends for all the rest. In 1983 he had a daughter Arissa, with Donna Sheahan (predeceased). He raised her in Jeffersonville, and was grateful for the warmth they'd received within this small community. We all went to Lake Eden for swimming and cookouts in the summer.

In 1995 Lenny and Arissa moved to Castle Rock, Colorado. It was a brave step for any single parent trying to provide. He had become a contractor specializing in finish carpentry. His outspoken "VT way is better" attitude took some adjusting to, quality work the reward. A remodel of the owner's suite at the former Mile High Stadium among his professional accomplishments.

His favorite times these later years was spent with the grandchildren. He loved to read with them by the hour, fix bikes (whatever needed fixin') and to take them shopping for clothes "so they could choose." Giving life lessons of ingenuity and self-worth along the way. He delivered custom bag lunches to them each Sunday, eating on the tailgate of grandpa's pickup in the church parking lot won't be forgotten. These are times he absolutely treasured.

He leaves behind his sons and daughter; her husband Adam Pacheco and the grandkids: Nehemiah, Osias, Avia and Esmè. His dear sister Barbara (Frankel); his former wife Mary; a respected work buddy Richard. An informal service to recognize his life and share memories is being planned for early October 2020 in Vermont.



