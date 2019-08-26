Home

Lenny Giacobbe

In Loving Memory of LENNY GIACOBBE Nov 17, 1970 Aug 26, 2015 ~NEVER FORGOTTEN~ I think of things you used to say And all that you would do, At some point, every single day, My thoughts will turn to you. To lose you was a bitter wrench, The pain cut to my core. I cried until my tears ran out And then I cried some more. This wouldn't be your wish for me That I'd be forever sad So I try to remind myself Of the happy times we had. I know I can't be with you now And you can't be with me But safe inside my heart you'll stay, That's where you'll always be. Celebrating You My Love!! Always Loved, Forever Missed Your baby girl, Germana
