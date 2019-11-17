Home

In Loving Memory of LENNY GIACOBBE November 17, 1970 August 26, 2015 Missing You on Your Birthday! Today is full of memories happiness and tears, of birthday celebrations we've shared throughout the years. And though I'll always miss you the endless joy you brought, warms my heart with gratitude and fills my every thought. Wherever you are resting I hope that you can see, how precious and uplifting your memory is to me. I feel that you are with me in everything I do, so I'll celebrate your birthday but I'll spend it missing you. Always Loved, Forever Missed Your baby girl, Germana
