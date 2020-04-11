|
Lenora Bauro
Lenora L. Bauro, age 77, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Timothy L. Bauro of 60 years, passed away on April 11, 2020.
Lenora was born in Bridgeport to the late Henry E. and Colletta B. Lee. Lenora loved driving and taking trips to the casinos. She enjoyed doing crafts and most of all she loved her grandchildren unconditionally.
She is survived by her children, Lenore (Bobby) Webber, Nannette (John) Franco, Timmi (Charles IV) Hill, and Angel Bauro; her grandchildren, Ashley, Justine, Ricky Lee (Kiana), Michael, Victoria (Floyd), Cheyenne Sky, and Charli Rose; her great-grandchildren, Camrynn, Blake, Mya Jade, and Amara Lee; and her siblings, Siobhan (Ronald), Andrea, Julie, Colletta, and Maureen. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael. Due to the public health crisis, services will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020