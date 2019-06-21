Lenore Lyder

08/01/1924 - 06/20/2019 Lenore Lyder, age 94, of Seymour passed away peacefully at home, with her family at her side, on June 20, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Carlyle Lyder. Lenore is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Kathy) Lyder of Shelton and Roger (Virginia) Lyder of NH, her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Dawn) Lyder, Jason Lyder, Jennifer (Edison) Cabrera, Carla (Phil) Jewel and Alison (Eric) Norton, her step-grandchildren, Veronica Gardner, Debra Lephew, Koreen Lyder, Kathleen Paglia, Patrick, James, David, Gregory and Matthew Lyder, her great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Chloe Martins, Kayla Grodzicki, Hailey and Joseph Lyder and her step-great-grandson Dario Cabrera and her sister Rose Piccinini of FL. She was predeceased by her step-son Patrick Lyder and her 10 siblings.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, Shelton at 11am. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Seymour Pink, Inc., PO Box 333 Seymour, CT 06483.