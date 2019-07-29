Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
1433 South Pine Creek Rd.
Fairfield, CT
Leo J. Waters
Leo Joseph Waters, age 84, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Kathleen Burgess Waters, entered into eternal life on July 29, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1433 South Pine Creek Rd., Fairfield. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Ct Post. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 30, 2019
