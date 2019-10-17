|
|
Leokadia Jacukiewicz
Leokadia Labieniec Paliwoda Jacukiewicz, age 88 of Milford passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born on April 19, 1931 in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Albin and Maria Sawosko Labieniec. Leokadia was predeceased by her first husband Stanislaw Paliwoda and her second husband Bronislaw Jacukiewicz. She lived through WWII as a young girl and immigrated to the USA in 1971. She was heavily involved in the Polish culture and community. She retired from Bic Corp. and loved life and going to the Milford Senior Center.
Leokadia is survived by her children: Halina and husband Jozef Chodziutko, Zygmunt Paliwoda and wife Janina, Czeslaw Paliwoda, her brother Henryk Labieniec and wife Katarzyna from Poland. Grandchildren; Michael and Melissa Chodziutko, Elizabeth and Urszula Paliwoda, Katarzyna and husband Matthew Harrigan, Iwona and husband Krieg Alistair, Mariusz Paliwoda and his partner Cecylia, great-grandchildren Julian and Alexa Krieg. She also left behind many relatives in Poland and USA. She was predeceased by her sisters Marianna Pryzomny and Jadwiga Sakowicz, brother Waclaw Labieniec.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 310 Pulaski Street, Bridgeport, followed by interment at Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. Calling hours will take place on Friday (Today) from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Frank Radozycki & Sons Funeral Home, directly across from the church. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to order flowers, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 18, 2019