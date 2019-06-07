Leon Irving Hyman

Leon Irving Hyman, age 91, a longtime resident of Westport, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5th at St. Vincent Medical Center in Bridgeport. Mr. Hyman was born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Wolf and Fannie Hyman. After completing high school in Bridgeport, Leon served in the U.S. Army from 1946-48 as part of the Occupation Forces in Japan. After his Army service, he completed his college education at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Finance with a BS Degree in Economics. He began his working career in New York City with New York Life Insurance Company, and then moved to California in 1968 to join the Group Insurance division of California Western State Life Insurance, where he led pioneering efforts in the developing field of medical cost containment strategies. His early efforts with the Kaiser Permanente Hospital Group and local medical associations led to the creation of the first PSRO, the forerunner of HMOs developed to help employers and medical providers manage the costs of health care. In 1974, he was recruited by Metropolitan Life as a senior executive to lead similar efforts in their group insurance division. This culminated in Leon's promotion to run Met Life's Corporate Health Strategies, which he did until retirement in 1992. Outside of work, Leon pursued his passion as a portrait artist. Upon retirement, he built a studio on to his house, and took extensive classes at the Silvermine School. His specialty was portrait pastel work, inspired very strongly by Degas and his work was shown at several galleries in Westport. He had a wide range of interests, including a passion for ballet that he shared with his wife, opera, classical music, philosophy, mathematics, the space program, and studying of classical ancient Greek in his later years. Leon is survived by his beloved wife, Frances Hyman, his devoted sons William Hyman and his wife Sarah and Scott Hyman and his wife Phoebe, and his adored grandchildren Alexandra, Chloe, Sam, and Jonathan. Leon was predeceased by his dear sisters Evelyn Zolan, Shirley Kleinman, and half-sister Hannah. A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 7th at 1:00 PM DIRECTLY at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Queens, NY. Shiva will be observed at The Watermark in Bridgeport.