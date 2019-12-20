|
|
Leon Nicholas Peloquin
Leon Nicholas Peloquin, age 73, of Monroe, beloved husband of Toni Ann Zerella Peloquin passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on November 28, 1946, he was a son of the late Leon and Claudia Ann Panchok Peloquin. A U.S Air Force veteran, Leon was a retired police officer for the Town of Fairfield and proudly served the community for 33 years. A car enthusiast, he enjoyed working on cars, and loved a good golf game. Leon always gave of himself to help those in need; often putting others needs before his own. Above everything in life, he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He treasured time with his family, especially his grandchildren. The unconditional love he gave will always live in their hearts. In addition to his beloved wife, Toni Ann of 43 years, survivors include three loving children, Monica Peloquin of Milford, Michelle Marini of Monroe and Leon Nicholas Peloquin Jr. of Monroe, his three cherished grandchildren, Raymond Anthony Pizarro Jr., Christian James Marini and Briana Francesca Marini, two brothers, James Peloquin and his wife Sharon of Monroe and Joseph Peloquin of Stratford, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Philip Peloquin and his sister, Gail Marshall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Rd., Fairfield. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 22, 2019