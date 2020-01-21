|
|
Leona F. Anderson
Leona F. Anderson, age 77, of Bridgeport, entered into eternal life on January 20, 2020. Leona was born on July 17, 1942 in Wareham, MA and had been longtime resident of Bridgeport. She had worked for Northrop Grumman of Norwalk for many years prior to her retirement. Her memory will be cherished by her loving family including a brother- in-law Thomas Skultety of Fairfield, a niece, Karen Podpolucha and her husband, Frank of Fairfield, a nephew, Brian Skultety of Norwalk, great nieces, Brynn, Harper and Mia Podpolucha. She was predeceased by a sister, Janet Skultety. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. directly at Park Cemetery in Bridgeport. For travel directions, to order flowers or to sign her online guest register book please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 23, 2020