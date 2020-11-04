Leona PisaniLeona Pisani, age 75, of Fairfield CT beloved daughter of the late Louis and Irene Pisani passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She is survived by her Godson, Frank Pjura III and several cousins. Linda Bogas, a longtime friend, two amazing caregivers who she loved with all her heart and her beloved dog Marchella. The family will be eternally grateful for all the support from the Mazzo family and the Beradi family. All their assistance, all their care, all their concern went beyond being just neighbors. They acted as family. Leona began her career in banking as a teller at the Black Rock Turnpike Branch of Peoples' Saving Bank in the 1960's. With advancements and promotions for nearly 30 years she was a Vice President of the Darien Office of People's United Bank. Not quite through with banking Leona advanced to manager/ VP of Greenwich Bank & Trust Co. Putnam Ave, Greenwich. Looking for a career change Leona became Comptroller of an international media company based in Greenwich this job allowed for travel... Loving the sun and warm weather she traveled extensively throughoutMexico, the Lesser Antilles and West Indies. In particular Cayman Island was a favorite because it was there that she became a certified scuba diver. But Grenada was her favorite. It was truly her second home. Due to the covid pandemic her funeral services will be private. Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is In charge of all arrangements