Dr. Leonard Albert
Dr. Leonard Albert, age 97, a longtime resident of Fairfield, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Dr. Albert was born in Bridgeport, CT, in 1922, the first-born son of the late Nathan and Lillian Albert. Leonard proudly served in the U.S. Public Health Service, taking care of the dental needs of the Merchant Marines, before becoming a dentist. As part of his service, he was stationed in his beloved Portland, Maine, where he enjoyed one particular lobster fest that will always be for the ages. He and his wife, the late Paula Albert, spent many happy times at Mount Snow in Vermont and introduced their children to their favorite pursuits: tennis and skiing. Dr. Albert had many treasured patients who stayed with him their whole lives. He is survived by his devoted children: Deborah Cohen and her husband Robert of Oceanside, NY, Joan Davis and her husband Mark of Clarks Summit, PA, and Beth Barnes and her husband Jon of Basalt, CO, his adored grandchildren, Jake and Kyle Cohen, Jason and Daniel Barnes, and Sarah and Emily Davis, his dear sister-in-law Barbara Albert, and his many cherished nieces and nephews. Dr. Albert was predeceased by his beloved wife Paula, and dear siblings, Marjorie Rubenstein and Martin Albert. A memorial service will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. The family welcomes friends and relatives at 12 noon. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020