Leonard Angelo Fermo

Leonard Angelo Fermo, age 96, of Naugatuck, entered into rest on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Beacon Brook Nursing Home. He was the beloved husband of the late Hillmiye "Connie" (Richard) Fermo. Leonard was born in Bridgeport on January 8, 1923, son of the late Giovanno and Lucia (Creatore) Fermo.

He served his country with the US Army, and worked as an inspector for Sprague Meter. He enjoyed watching TV, as well as watching the birds and squirrels eat off his backyard deck. Above all, he loved to spend time with his family.

He is the beloved father of Dianne Mary Monsam, grandfather of Paul Fermo and great-grandfather of Emma and Nathan Fermo. He also leaves a niece, Donna Fermo, a nephew Leonard Roberto and his wife Kathy, several great-nieces, and a great-great-niece. He was predeceased by three brothers, Fred, John, and Frank Fermo, and two sisters, Philomeno Longa and Rose Roberto.

The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Michaels Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford.

Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary