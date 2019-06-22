Leonard Francis Copertino

Leonard Francis Copertino, age 92, of Monroe, Connecticut, beloved husband of Mae (Kiki) DeLuca Copertino, passed away peacefully at Yale Bridgeport Hospital on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Len was the oldest son of Antonio Copertino and Caterina Desiderioscioli Copertino, also of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Len attended Harding High School, where he first met his wife Kiki. Len subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the Philippine Islands at the end of World War II. Len then attended the University of Bridgeport Engineering Institute, while simultaneously working for the General Electric Company. Len's career at GE spanned more than forty years, where he managed the Tools & Die Operation. Len was very proud of his Italian heritage, he loved spending time with his family and friends, and he was an avid pinochle player and Yankees fan.

In addition to his wife, Kiki, of seventy years, Len's survivors include: his son Lenny, and his wife Robin, his son Michael, and his wife Anne, and his son Mark, and his wife Jane; his grandchildren Lenny Michael Copertino, Scott Copertino, and his wife Christine, Leah Copertino, and her husband Andrew Hayes, Jessica Copertino, and her husband Tom Sleboda, and Nicole Mealey, and her husband Dane Mealey; his great-grandchildren, Graham Copertino Hayes and Mae Mealey; his brother Paul Copertino; and numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends. Len was pre-deceased by his sister, Rosa Delacey, and his brother, Anthony Copertino, Jr.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, Connecticut, on Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, Connecticut. Friends and Family may gather before the Mass at St. Jude Church, beginning at 10 a.m.

Len's family would like to thank the dedicated nurses and staff of Bridgeport Hospital for their care and compassion during Len's final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Len's honor to the . Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary