Leonard D. DeSabia, Jr.
Leonard Daniel DeSabia, Jr., age 73 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Joanne Coletta DeSabia for 45 years, died peacefully on May 25, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer. A U.S. Navy veteran, he was born in Bridgeport on April 9, 1947 to the late Julia (Bonazzo) DeSabia and Leonard Daniel DeSabia Sr. He was a Yankees, UConn Basketball and NASCAR fan, but his all-time favorite team was the Washington Redskins. He was employed by Avco Lycoming and Sikorsky Aircraft for many years and most recently at Lowes in Milford. Leonard was a kind and selfless man who cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife Joanne, his daughter Leah Kostuk and son-in-law Adam, and his son, Leonard III, but especially by his beautiful granddaughters, Melina and Audra who loved Bapa to the moon and back. He will also be missed by his brother Joseph and sister-in-law Alicia and his beloved nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Center, www.givetoynhh.org or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.