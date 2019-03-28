Leonard DeRosa

Leonard DeRosa, Jr., age 87, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 in his residence with his loving family by his side. Leonard was born on December 17, 1931 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Leonard and Luigina Morelli DeRosa. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, who served his country proudly and honorably as a Lieutenant and was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Leonard is survived by numerous family members. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace, 651 Stratford Rd., Stratford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Nicholas Pavia. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery with full military honors. Friends may call on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

