Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace
651 Stratford Rd
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard DeRosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard DeRosa


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leonard DeRosa Obituary
Leonard DeRosa
Leonard DeRosa, Jr., age 87, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 in his residence with his loving family by his side. Leonard was born on December 17, 1931 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Leonard and Luigina Morelli DeRosa. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, who served his country proudly and honorably as a Lieutenant and was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Leonard is survived by numerous family members. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace, 651 Stratford Rd., Stratford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Nicholas Pavia. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery with full military honors. Friends may call on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
Download Now