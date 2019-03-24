Connecticut Post Obituaries
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
Leonard A. Pellegrino, age 93, of Stratford, the beloved widower of Pauline Bobbie Pellegrino, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Lord Chamberlain Health Care Center. He was born in Bridgeport on June 12, 1925 to the late, Urban and Mary (Izzo) Pellegrino. Leonard was a retired firefighter for the Town of Stratford and a veteran of the United States Army during WWII. Survivors include his devoted children, Michael L. Pellegrino and his wife Joyce of Detroit, MI, Joyce Pettinicchi of Stratford and Tina Kachala of Derby, loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren, Amy Pettinicchi and her companion David Reed, Michael Pettinicchi and his wife Sarah, Sarah Cohen and her husband Micah, David Kachala and his wife Miranda, Paul Pellegrino and his wife Angela, Tom Pellegrino, Lynn Pellegrino and 6 great-grandchildren, Zachary and Connor Reed, Tyler, Bryce and Hudson Pettinicchi and Jenah Cohen. Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in St. John's Cemetery Stratford. Friends may call on Monday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.. Those desiring, may make a donation in Leonard's memory to , Memorial and honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or online at stjude.org For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2019
