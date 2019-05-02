Leonard S. Kravitz

Leonard S. Kravitz, age 56, of Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport on January 14, 1963, he was a son of Alice Regina Nagel Kravitz of Bridgeport and the late Chester Paul Kravitz. Leonard was a graduate of Stratford High School and was employed at Shop Rite of Milford for over 25 years. Leonard had tremendous faith and was an active parishioner of St. Margaret Shrine where he served as an usher and was a Marion Volunteer at Bridgeport Healthcare Center. He enjoyed listening to Polka music and bowling with the Kennedy Center. In addition to his mother Alice, survivors include a brother, Paul Kravitz and his wife Jennie of Stratford, a sister, Ann Rose Kravitz and her husband Frank Bundock of Stratford and three nephews, Paul Lariccia, Raymond Lariccia and Dylan Kravitz as well as many dear friends. Friends are invited to meet directly at St. Margaret Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Margaret Shrine. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary