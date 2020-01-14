|
|
Leonidas Loukrezis
Leonidas (Louie) Loukrezis age 46 of Naugatuck, formerly of Easton, cherished son of Fani Ftergiotis Loukrezis and the late Antonios Loukrezis passed peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Bridgeport and raised in Easton, Louie was a graduate of Joel Barlow High School. Louie was the proud proprietor along with his late father Antonios of the New Colony Diner in Monroe for most of his life. He was an avid fan of the New York Giants and will be most remembered for his love of his Greek heritage and his passion for Greek dancing. Louie also enjoyed spending his summers at his home on the island of Andros, Greece.
In addition to his mother, he leaves behind his aunt Alefteria Kastenaris, Stamatia (Tula) Michael, Elaine Ftergiotis, Anna Karistinos and several cousins. He was predeceased by his uncle Asterios Ftergiotis, his aunt Maria Skiathis.
The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10am in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Thursday from 4 to 8pm in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport with Trisagion services at 5pm in the funeral home. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 15, 2020