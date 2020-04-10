Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Leonora M. Cox
Leonora M. Cox, age 112, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Harry Cox, entered into eternal life on April 6, 2020. Leonora was born on December 30, 1907 in Hatfield, England to the late Henry and Elizabeth Valentine. She immigrated to the United States (New York, NY) on May 1, 1938. Leonora lived and worked in Manhattan as domestic help and a seamstress for many prominent families, including the Kennedy Family. Leonora retired in April 1963 and moved to Woodside, NY where she was a 40 year member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She was very devoted to her faith and was a member of the Altar Guild, choir, and ran the church's thrift shop for many years. In 2004, Leonora moved to Fairfield in 2004 to be closer to her family and became a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fairfield and participated in Bible Study on Wednesdays. Leonora is survived by her family. In addition to her husband, Harry, she was predeceased by her parents and siblings. All services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 661 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020
