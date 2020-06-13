Leonora Salman
Leonora Salman, age 82 of Monroe, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT. Mrs. Salman was born in New York, NY, a daughter of the late Henry and Ann Jaccard. Leonora is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Arthur Salman, her devoted children Karen Sbriglio and her husband Daniel Sztorc of Monroe, CT, Jocelyn Khalifa and her husband Karim of New York, NY, and Craig Salman of San Diego, CA, and her adored grandchildren Zachary Khalifa, Aleya Khalifa and her husband George Barnett, Amber Sbriglio, Daniel Sbriglio, Ryan Sztorc, and Paul Sztorc. Leonora was predeceased by her dear sister Joan Litt. A graveside service will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at B'nai Israel Cemetery, 472 Moose Hill Rd, Monroe, CT. All attendees must wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distance. Memorial contributions may be made to the Democratic National Committee, www.democrats.org, or to the American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 13, 2020.