Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Leslie Stewart Obituary
LESLIE A. STEWART "BOMBAY"
September 15, 1939 - April 30, 2019Leslie A. Stewart "Bombay", 79 of Bridgeport entered eternal rest Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019, 11 a.m. at Morton's Mortuary, 25 Margaret E. Morton Ln., Bridgeport, CT. Interment will follow the service in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends are invited for a slideshow viewing at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2019
