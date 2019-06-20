Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lester Moran Obituary
Lester Moran
Lester E. Moran, age 84, of Stratford, and Augusta, Maine passed away peacefully on June 14th at Maine Veterans Home. Les was the husband of the late Frances (Dubee') Moran. Les was born on July 15, 1934 in Bridgeport, son of the late Henry and Katherine (Sullivan) Moran. He served in the US. Army during the Korean War. He was a skilled machinist for many years retiring from Biersdorf in Norwalk in 1996. He is survived by his three sons, Ron, Ed and Sean Moran and one daughter Eileen Moran-Dickervitz, his six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Les was also predeceased by his daughter Colleen, brother Hank and sister Edna. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Honor Flight Maine, PO Box 1770, Portland, ME 04104-1770; honorflightmanie.org. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Riverside Cemetery, 308 River Rd., Shelton on Saturday, June 22nd at 1p.m. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton are entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 21, 2019
