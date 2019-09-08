Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lester Schreiber
Lester Schreiber, 79, of Shelton, formerly of Fairfield, beloved husband of Elizabeth Varga Schreiber, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
In addition to his devoted wife of 53 years, Elizabeth, he leaves his children, Cornell Schreiber and his wife Christine, Jennifer Schreiber Dizney and her husband Jonathan; three cherished granddaughters, Jessica Schreiber, Rachel Dizney and Hannah Dizney; as well as, several extended family members and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 10:30 a.m. at Lesko & Polke Funeral Home 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Friends may greet his family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. His entombment in Mountain Grove Mausoleum will be private.
To read his complete obituary, order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
