Lewis "Lew" Roviello
Lewis "Lew" Roviello age 94, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on June 19, 1926 to the late Anthony and Margaret DeGruttola Roviello. Lew was a US veteran serving both in WWII and the Korean War. After his military service he became a Hairdresser, he was the former owner of Studio Hair Fashion in Greenfield Hill, as well as salons in both Monroe and Stratford. He retired from the United Parcel Service. Lew was a former Shriner and Mason, and also a member of the VFW in Stratford. Lew will fondly be remembered for his sense of humor and feistiness. He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley Midford Roviello, daughter Kim Roviello, and grandchildren; Jake Audino, of Huntington, CA, Sam Audino, of Brooklyn, and Zoe Audino, of Delray, FL who he will be greatly missed by. He is also survived by a nephew, Peter Timpanelli, brother-in-law Jack Kochiss and nephew Roy Kochiss, special cousins Tony Cacavollia and Nicholas Iannuzzi. He was predeceased by his sisters, Betty Jean Timpanelli and Jackie Kopchik. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines all services will be private. A Memorial mass will be held when safe gatherings are allowed. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www larsonfh.com