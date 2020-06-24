Liberato "Mike" DellaGioia
Feb 6, 1927 - Jun 22, 2020.
Liberato "Mike" DellaGioia, age 93, of Milford, beloved husband of June (Kennedy) DellaGioia, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. DellaGioia was born February 6, 1927 in Stratford, son of the late Anthony and Leonarda (Intonti) DellaGioia and has resided in Milford since 1953. Mike was a United States Army Veteran of World War II serving in Germany. He retired after 35 years from Norden Systems where he was the lead master machinist. After retiring he was instrumental in helping with the family business, Polly's Gymnastics School. He enjoyed his vacations in Maine with his beloved brother, Joseph, and cousins Johnny, Larry, and Mike. Winters were enjoyed in Cancun with his wife, June, and lifelong friends Eddie and Louise Pryor. His true passion was his family, which he always put first. An excellent self-taught cook, he loved serving his family and friends homemade sauce, pasta, and numerous other dishes. Survivors in addition to his wife include his three children, Paulette Brueggestrat and her husband Carl, Daniel DellaGioia and his wife Danielle, and Dennis DellaGioia and his wife Carla; grandchildren Shayleen, Carly, Nicole, Michael, Gina, and Deanna; great-grandchildren Eisley, Luna, Ella, Henry, Hudson, Dominic, and Lucas, all of whom adored him. He was predeceased by three siblings, Joseph DellaGioia and his wife Mary, Laura Cannata and her husband Joseph, and Mary Muzyka. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to home health care aide Marta Borowski, who provided him with loving care and comfort. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of Connecticut. Services and interment will be private. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 24, 2020.