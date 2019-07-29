Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester Gee Funeral Home - Bridgeport
1390 Fairfield Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06605
(203) 335-5252
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Tabernacle Church
2271 North Avenue
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Liddia Thigpen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Liddia Thigpen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Liddia Thigpen Obituary
Liddia Ann Thigpen
Liddia Ann Thigpen, age 73, entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2019 in Bridgeport, CT. Ms. Thigpen was the daughter of James and Martha Harris-Thigpen, of North Carolina and was a 30 year retiree of PSEG of NJ. She was predeceased by her parents, step-sister Virginia Phillips, and niece Shannon Brooks. Survivors are: brother Jackie Thigpen, and spouse, of Naugatuck, sister Pearl Brooks, of Bridgeport, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial celebration will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. at Holy Tabernacle Church, 2271 North Avenue, Bridgeport - and officiated by the Rev. Willie Moye in conjunction with Lester Gee's Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Liddia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now