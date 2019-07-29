|
|
Liddia Ann Thigpen
Liddia Ann Thigpen, age 73, entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2019 in Bridgeport, CT. Ms. Thigpen was the daughter of James and Martha Harris-Thigpen, of North Carolina and was a 30 year retiree of PSEG of NJ. She was predeceased by her parents, step-sister Virginia Phillips, and niece Shannon Brooks. Survivors are: brother Jackie Thigpen, and spouse, of Naugatuck, sister Pearl Brooks, of Bridgeport, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial celebration will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. at Holy Tabernacle Church, 2271 North Avenue, Bridgeport - and officiated by the Rev. Willie Moye in conjunction with Lester Gee's Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 30, 2019