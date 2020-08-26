Ligaya Bevans

Ligaya Opalec Bevans
Ligaya Opalec Bevans, age 78, entered into eternal life peacefully with immediate family by her side on August 24th, 2020. A native of the Philippines, Ligaya was born in the small town of Bani Pangasinan on February 24th, 1942. In 1976 Ligaya met the love of her life Mark Bevans while he was deployed in the Navy where they later married and were inseparable for 43 years and raised two beautiful daughters. Ligaya's joys of life we're gardening, cooking Philippino dishes, sewing, traveling, going to the casino's, swimming at the beach, family and especially her two young grandson's Nicholas age 3 and Johnathan 2 months old. Ligaya is survived by her husband Mark Bevans, daughters Christina Bevans and Maria Bevans-Oppedisano, son-in-law Louis Oppedisano, grandson's Nicholas and Johnathan Oppedisano, brother-in-law Dana Bevans, Ligaya's eldest daughter Madalynne Naomi Brasseur, her three sons Jon Jon Caranay, Ronald James Lelis, Kleyber Lelis Jr., three great-granddaughter's Madalyn Caranay, Lauren Lelis, Gianna Lucero, two great-grandson's Aljon Caranay and Jon Caranay all residents of Connecticut. Also survived by brothers Antonio Opalec, Retorino Opalec and sister Christita Opalec all residents of the Philippines.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.