Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain Grove Cemetery
2675 North Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
Lilli Mularcik


1924 - 2019
Lilli Mularcik Obituary
Lilli Mularcik
Lilli Jochum Mularcik, age 94 of Newtown, beloved wife of the late Anthony Mularcik passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Bethel Health Care Center. Lilli was born in Germany on December 21, 1924.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 10 a.m. in Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604. In abiding with her wishes calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 7, 2019
