Lilli Mularcik
Lilli Jochum Mularcik, age 94 of Newtown, beloved wife of the late Anthony Mularcik passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Bethel Health Care Center. Lilli was born in Germany on December 21, 1924.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 10 a.m. in Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604. In abiding with her wishes calling hours have been omitted.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 7, 2019