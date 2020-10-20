Lillian Adley Germain
June 2, 1935 - Oct 17, 2020. Lillian Marguerite Adley Germain, age 85, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Joseph P. Germain, Jr., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on June 2, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian Adley. Lil graduated from Laurelton Hall and then Albertus Magnus College in 1957 with high honors. She matriculated at UConn Law School before starting her teaching career. She earned her Masters in Education from Fairfield University and her Sixth Year from Southern CT State University. Lil loved to teach and loved her students. Over more than 40 years, she influenced generations of students and young educators. For most of her career, she taught at Bullard Havens RVTS in Bridgeport, where she was Teacher of the Year and held multiple administrative positions for the State of CT. Lil was on the President's Circle at Fairfield University and was active with alumni groups at Laurelton Hall, Fairfield U and Albertus Magnus. Lil cherished her family, friends, and colleagues. She loved to laugh, debate, dance and cook for a gathering. Her grandchildren were her joy, picking strawberries, baking and going to the zoo. She was an avid golfer and theater goer, a lifelong Red Sox fan and loved her UConn Huskies women's basketball team. She was a devoted parishioner at both Assumption Church in Fairfield and St. Augustine's Cathedral in Bridgeport and a member of Brooklawn Country Club. In addition to her beloved husband of 59 years, Joe, survivors include her two loving children, Laurie Germain and her wife Abi Seifert of Mendham, NJ and Dr. Gregory Germain and his wife Jill of Fairfield; three cherished grandchildren, Joseph Robert, Jean Lillian and Rosalie Marguerite; brother-in-law, Donald Germain of Derby, as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four brothers, Richard, Vincent, Robert and Joseph Adley.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:55 a.m. directly in the Read Memorial Chapel at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport. Please follow sign #1 to the chapel. Due to the concerns about social gatherings, all other funeral services will be private. A Memorial Mass celebrating Lil's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Missionary of Charity Prayers, 851 Clinton Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com