|
|
Lillian Borowy
Lillian Novak-Borowy, age 84, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Henry M. Borowy, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019, born on September 23, 1935 in Bridgeport, she was a daughter of the late John and Jean Novak. Survivors include three sons, Robert Borowy of Trumbull, Thomas Borowy and his wife Wendy of Oxford and John Borowy of Trumbull, six grandchildren, Melissa, Nicole, Ryan, Sean, Megan and Bridget Borowy, three great-grandchildren, Bradley, Colson, and Amari as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a brother, JR Novak of Miami Beach, and a sister, Barbara McCreary of Waterford. Lillian was a graduate of University of Bridgeport with BS in Education and Master's Degree in Political Science. She served as adjunct professor of Political Philosophy and wrote a before it's time thesis on Middle East politics and cold war rivalry within the region. She was well known in academia in New England for her work. In her youth she fancied the study of ballet. As mother she was selfless and a fountain of practical advice and true generosity. At Mrs. Borowy's request, all funeral services and burial were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. For online condolences, visit us at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019