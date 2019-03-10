Lillian Cabral Brennan

Lillian Cabral Brennan, age 81, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal on April 28, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Cabral Costa. She was an employee for the State of Connecticut for over 30 years before retiring. Her greatest joy was the treasured time she spent with her grandchildren. Survivors include three children, Walter Brennan of Hong Kong, Andrew Brennan and Maryann Ferrara of West Haven and Anne Marie Royal and her husband Darren of Stratford, her longtime companion, Robert Murphy, a sister, Mary Alice Correia of Bridgeport, five grandchildren, John, Stephen, Crista, Brenna and Brooke as well as several nieces and nephews and other relatives in Canada and Azores. She was predeceased by a sister, Donatilde Bandarra. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret's Shrine, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4-7 p.m.