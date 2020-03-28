|
Lillian Cohen
Lillian Rose Cohen passed away peacefully Friday afternoon at St. Vincent's Medical Center. A near-lifelong resident of the Bridgeport and New Haven area, she was born in 1927 in Schenectady, New York to Esther and Fred Isaac. Her loving brother Henry Isaac predeceased her in 1997. She graduated from Central High School in 1945 and the following year met George Bernard Cohen of Bridgeport whom she wed in 1948. They moved to Fairfield in 1951, where they resided until 1987.
Lillian was predeceased by her beloved George in 2011, and her son-in-law Michael Manasevit in 2018. She is survived by her daughters: Diane Cohen Bader of Fairfield and Judith Manasevit of New Haven. She was a deeply devoted grandmother to Darren Bader of Brooklyn, NY; Elise Bader and Joseph Marconi of Los Angeles; Alexander Bader and Lyla Weiss of Los Angeles; and recently became great-grandmother to Isadora Bader Marconi, who filled her with joy. She was also loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
Lillian will be remembered for her unbridled spirit, gregarious nature, warm hand, and unflagging devotion to her family and friends. She was an early childhood educator at the local Jewish Community Center for several years during the 1970s and 1980s. She adored tennis, loathed golf, and didn't much care for swimming.
A private graveside service will take place on Monday, March 30th, at Loyalty Cemetery in Fairfield. Due to the national health crisis, the family asks that all those who would have wished to be graveside remain safely at home. For more information, to share an online condolence, or join a remote attendance service, please visit: www.greensfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020