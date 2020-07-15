Lillian Juliano

Lillian JulianoLillian Noreen Boynton Juliano; 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning; July 14th at 7:05 a.m. Lillian currently resided at The Bridges by EPOCH in Trumbull, CT. Lillian was however a lifelong resident in Monroe, CT, living on Crestwood road for 53 years. Lillian graduated from Harding High school, Bridgeport, CT in 1944; when a few years later in 1948 she then married her high school sweetheart Louis P. Juliano Jr. (also deceased) they were married for 59 years.Lillian is survived by her two daughters Carol Juliano-Popp and Gina Juliano-Uberti; her two sons-in-law; Charles Popp and John M. Uberti; her grandchild Kye-Louis Uberti; her sister Ginny Boynton; her brother Ted Boynton, sister-in-law Anna Boynton and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.Lillian had a kind nature and jovial personality; never pretentious or judgmental always excepting those around her for who they were; allowing her to make friends easily. Those who cared for her later in life truly enjoyed her company. She raised her 2 daughters to be very independent, strong women and walk through life with confidence. This was important to her.Lillian enjoyed traveling; the casinos; making home cooked meals-especially for the holidays, which she loved. But Lillian also absolutely loved to eat out! She loved to shop, and get her hair done at the salon weekly. Animals of all kinds were important to her; especially her Shunka; a large white German Shepherd who is buried with her and her late husband.The family will receive friends on Friday, July 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Spadaccino Funeral home; located at 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468.A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, July 18th at 10 a.m., at St. Jude Parish located at 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468; followed by the funeral procession to Kings Highway Cemetery in Milford.Due to covid restrictions we are not able to have a remembrance gathering following the service.She will be missed and she will always be loved and remembered.