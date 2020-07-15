1/
Lillian Juliano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Juliano
Lillian Noreen Boynton Juliano; 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning; July 14th at 7:05 a.m. Lillian currently resided at The Bridges by EPOCH in Trumbull, CT. Lillian was however a lifelong resident in Monroe, CT, living on Crestwood road for 53 years. Lillian graduated from Harding High school, Bridgeport, CT in 1944; when a few years later in 1948 she then married her high school sweetheart Louis P. Juliano Jr. (also deceased) they were married for 59 years.
Lillian is survived by her two daughters Carol Juliano-Popp and Gina Juliano-Uberti; her two sons-in-law; Charles Popp and John M. Uberti; her grandchild Kye-Louis Uberti; her sister Ginny Boynton; her brother Ted Boynton, sister-in-law Anna Boynton and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Lillian had a kind nature and jovial personality; never pretentious or judgmental always excepting those around her for who they were; allowing her to make friends easily. Those who cared for her later in life truly enjoyed her company. She raised her 2 daughters to be very independent, strong women and walk through life with confidence. This was important to her.
Lillian enjoyed traveling; the casinos; making home cooked meals-especially for the holidays, which she loved. But Lillian also absolutely loved to eat out! She loved to shop, and get her hair done at the salon weekly. Animals of all kinds were important to her; especially her Shunka; a large white German Shepherd who is buried with her and her late husband.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Spadaccino Funeral home; located at 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, July 18th at 10 a.m., at St. Jude Parish located at 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468; followed by the funeral procession to Kings Highway Cemetery in Milford.
Due to covid restrictions we are not able to have a remembrance gathering following the service.
She will be missed and she will always be loved and remembered.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
2034458500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences to your family. We remember Mrs. Juliano well. She will be missed by many.
with love, Deanie Humphrys-Dunne, Holly Humphrys-Bajaj and families
Deanie Humphrys-Dunne and Holly Humphrys-Bajaj and families
Friend
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved