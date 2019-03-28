Lillian Krill

Lillian Krill, age 86, of Brooksville, FL entered into rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Utica, NY. She was the devoted wife of the late Demitrie M. Krill. Lillian was born in Shelton on Nov. 13, 1932, daughter of the late William Padla and Lillian (Chakalinsky) Padla McKenna, and was a Shelton resident for most of her life.

Lillian started her career as a professional dancer from early childhood into her early twenties. She danced throughout Southern CT, NY City and surrounding NY area. She became a Ballroom Dance Instructor, Bank Teller for the former CT National Bank, and was employed for over 20 years with the City of Shelton Education Department retiring as a secretary from Shelton High School. Lillian was also a Girl Scout leader and a loving wife and mom. She loved to cook and will be fondly remembered for her lasagna, pierogies, cheesecake and apple pie.

She is survived by her beloved children, David Krill and his wife Elizabeth, Laura Spoto and her husband Alan, Karynn Weinstein and her husband David, John Krill and his wife Allison, and her cherished grandson, Ken Graniero.

Friends may call on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Her funeral will leave the funeral home on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 5 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made Tunnel to Towers, https://tunnel2towers.org/. Online condolences may be left at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary