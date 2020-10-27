1/1
Lillian Mulligan
1919 - 2020
Lillian Agnes (Sullivan)
Mulligan
Jun 15, 1919 - Oct 25, 2020
Lillian Agnes Mulligan, 101, passed away October 25, 2020 in Middlebury, CT. She was born June 15, 1919 in Bridgeport to Patrick and Margaret (Reddin) Sullivan. Survivors include her two devoted children, Patricia Thompson and her husband Leonard of Middlebury and David Mulligan and his wife Carol of Oxford, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with the family Saturday morning before service time from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. For complete obituary, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
OCT
31
Funeral service
10:30 AM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
