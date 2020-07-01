Lillian Patricia Lucas

Lilian Patricia (Pat) Lucas, 74, of Norwalk, died peacefully at home Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born May 13, 1946 in Stamford, CT to Malvin and Hattie Mae Pou(Clayburn). She married William Lucas and he survives. Also surviving are her daughter Krista Wallace of New Haven and daughter-in-law Melissa Wallace of Stratford; five grandchildren Jafar Fortt, Rebecca Jordan, Clinton, Christopher and Cayla Wallace; two brothers Malvin Clayburn Jr. (Arline) of Bridgeport and Dennis Clayburn Sr. (Marion) of Fairfield; two nephews Dennis Clayburn Jr. and Thomas Murphy; as well as several cousins.

Her father, mother and son, Wm Clinton Wallace Jr, preceded her in death.

Pat was a longtime resident of Norwalk where she lived since leaving her childhood home in Stamford. She graduated from her mother's family-owned Progressive School of Beauty and then went on to open Patricia's Beauty Salon at the age of 16. She graduated from Stamford High School in 1964.

She loved sculpting and was an novice geologist and horticulturist.

All services will be private.



