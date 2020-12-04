Lillian (Pisano) Polozzolo
Lillian (Pisano) Polozzolo, "Lilly," of Stratford, CT passed away peacefully in the wee hours on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born on December 25, 1921, she would have been 98 years old on Christmas morning. Lilly was the youngest of eight siblings: Lucy, Rose, Angela, Helen, Frank, Dora and Joey, and was married to the love of her life, Albert, for sixty-five years. She is survived by her son, John and his wife Susan, her daughter, Cathy and her husband Bruce, three beloved grandchildren, Mark, Elizabeth, and David. She was a dedicated wife and mother, and her love knew no boundaries.
Lilly was a bundle of energy, a natural singer, and a marvelous cook. Clear-eyed and straightforward, she was the "go-to-person" for so many who knew her, the tireless one who could deal with any situation. For decades, she managed not only the affairs of her own family, but the complicated business affairs of her father, Joseph, and mother, Grace, landlords of considerable properties in Bridgeport and Stratford.
Anyone who knew her will testify to her compassionate, musical heart, to her love of the movies and songs of her day, to her fierce loyalty and her fearless nature. At 16, her rousing rendition of "Lulu's Back in Town" won her the top spot on Major Bowes Amateur Hour. She was "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II, and a combination of all three Andrew Sisters, Donna Reed, Lucille Ball, and June Cleaver as her family grew into the '50's and '60's. Lilly was a true lover of Life, not corny or phony, she was a Catholic with a sweet tooth.
Due to Covid-19, a private burial service took place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford. When the pandemic is contained, a celebration of her life will be scheduled for all family and friends. To honor Lilly's generous spirit, we ask that you make a donation to the Sterling House Food Pantry in Stratford, CT (203-378-2606, https://www.sterlinghousecc.org/donate
). Arrangements were entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com